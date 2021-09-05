Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.080-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.80 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.73 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.460 EPS.

Ooma stock opened at $22.62 on Friday. Ooma has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $524.78 million, a PE ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OOMA shares. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Benchmark upped their target price on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.10.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $123,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $136,172.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,996.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,952. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ooma stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ooma were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

