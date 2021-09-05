Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of OPRA stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.11. Opera has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Opera by 288.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,261,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 936,738 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth $4,097,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Opera by 45.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 72,010 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Opera by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 2nd quarter worth $2,062,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

