Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of OPRA stock opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.11. Opera has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $13.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68.
Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter. Opera had a net margin of 109.82% and a return on equity of 8.79%.
Opera Company Profile
Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.