Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Has $25.64 Million Stock Position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 726,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,767 shares during the period. Franchise Group makes up 4.5% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 1.81% of Franchise Group worth $25,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the first quarter worth $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Franchise Group by 31.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 75.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franchise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FRG traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,577. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. Equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,449.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

