Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Has $6.58 Million Stock Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,960 shares during the period. Everi makes up 1.2% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.29% of Everi worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everi by 2,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.46. 470,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,745. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.65, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Everi had a return on equity of 440.82% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $172.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.86 million. Equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.22.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 49,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $1,274,396.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,373,513.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 15,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $365,614.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,643,470 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

