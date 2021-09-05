Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSD opened at $206.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.31. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $207.38.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

