Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 138.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Thermon Group by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Thermon Group by 51.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE THR opened at $16.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.27.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 4.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

