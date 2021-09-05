Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $227,000 in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on AY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of AY stock opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.64 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $26.31 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $375.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,433.33%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

