Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSCT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $728,000.

PSCT opened at $148.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.48. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $82.21 and a 1-year high of $149.12.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

