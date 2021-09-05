Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in StoneCastle Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 121.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in StoneCastle Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.1% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,354,000 after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 39.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 232,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 65,474 shares during the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANX opened at $21.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.69. StoneCastle Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $22.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

In other news, Director Karen Reidy purchased 11,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $249,177.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 13,267 shares of company stock worth $288,018 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

