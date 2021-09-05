Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 84.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 77,911 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $1,745,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

In other PDS Biotechnology news, Director Steve C. Glover purchased 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $49,997.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,215. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $149,999.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,999.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.62 and a beta of 2.58. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. On average, research analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PDSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

PDS Biotechnology Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

