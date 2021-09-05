Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) & Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Head to Head Survey

Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN) and Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and Aemetis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A 11.95% 1.27% Aemetis -31.53% N/A -42.37%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Origin Materials and Aemetis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 1 0 0 2.00 Aemetis 0 0 8 0 3.00

Aemetis has a consensus target price of $31.17, suggesting a potential upside of 157.79%. Given Aemetis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aemetis is more favorable than Origin Materials.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Aemetis shares are held by institutional investors. 30.0% of Origin Materials shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Aemetis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and Aemetis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Aemetis $165.56 million 2.31 -$36.66 million ($1.74) -6.95

Origin Materials has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aemetis.

Summary

Origin Materials beats Aemetis on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Materials

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc. is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota. The India segment refers to the Kakinada plant, administrative offices in Hyderabad, and holding companies in Nevada and Mauritius. Its products include glycerin, ethanol, food and feed, biodiesel, and edible oils. The company was founded by Eric Armstrong McAfee in 2006 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

