Origin Sport Achieves Market Cap of $1.09 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Origin Sport coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.09 million and $53,878.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.99 or 0.00096535 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00026814 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

