Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires New Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,703 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.68.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.17%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.