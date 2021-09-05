Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,756 Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPA. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 600,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $33.34.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

