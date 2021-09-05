Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNNGY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of DNNGY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,359. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $44.55 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

