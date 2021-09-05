OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Gap Down to $71.18

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.18, but opened at $69.62. OrthoPediatrics shares last traded at $69.62, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.14.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 36.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 2,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $165,233.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 400 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,262 shares of company stock worth $417,240. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 80,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,661 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,322 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KIDS)

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

