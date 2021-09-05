Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $170.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.35 and a 200-day moving average of $215.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $152.80 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

