Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,505 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $9,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.31.

NXPI stock opened at $212.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.14. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

