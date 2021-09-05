Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,996 shares during the quarter. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.4% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $17,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 232.0% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1,220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $103.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,519. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 3.20.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.37% and a negative net margin of 25.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total value of $76,478.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Caesars Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.93.

