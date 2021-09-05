Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 247,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $10,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after acquiring an additional 142,030 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,342,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.23. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $45.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.22.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.52) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MGM shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,250 shares of company stock worth $1,980,150. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

