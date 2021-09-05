Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,775 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.2% of Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $26,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $31,350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,679,000 after acquiring an additional 291,277 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $15,727,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $16,138,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $12,509,000.

VNQI stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.79.

