Otis S. Sawyer Sells 18,000 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $34.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.09. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after buying an additional 110,318 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,882,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,855,000 after buying an additional 66,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,015,000 after buying an additional 56,282 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,081,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,075,000 after buying an additional 20,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 956,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,614,000 after buying an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

