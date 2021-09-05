Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

OUTKY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.99 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.63.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

