Ownership Capital B.V. Purchases 2,258 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International comprises approximately 1.5% of Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ownership Capital B.V.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $128,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

MTD traded up $6.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,575.31. 66,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,843. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $926.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,594.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,486.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,316.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.18, for a total transaction of $1,857,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTD. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.