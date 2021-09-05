Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 113.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $4.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.84 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 260.69% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

