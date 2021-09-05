Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OZON shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC upped their price objective on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ozon from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of OZON stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.27. The company had a trading volume of 483,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.95. Ozon has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 179.2% in the second quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,843,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,236 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the first quarter valued at $64,834,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ozon by 19.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,297,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,541 shares in the last quarter. Rex Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the second quarter valued at $54,430,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ozon by 741.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,794,000 after buying an additional 672,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

