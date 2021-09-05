Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,429 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $9,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 9,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $31.23 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

PACB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

