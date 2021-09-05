Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The business had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ PPBI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,082. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

In related news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $587,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $852,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,259,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,916,000 after buying an additional 86,415 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

