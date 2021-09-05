Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 22.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 102 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PANW traded up $5.67 on Friday, reaching $468.22. 946,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.39 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $397.97 and a 200-day moving average of $367.52. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $468.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total value of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,069 shares of company stock valued at $19,162,726. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

