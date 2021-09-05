Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 13,044 Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 8,696.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFII. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TFI International by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFII opened at $115.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.91 and a twelve month high of $116.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.62 and a 200-day moving average of $101.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$104.95 price target (down from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $104.95 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

