Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 375,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $71,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $5,130,000. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.26.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $205.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.40 and a 200 day moving average of $190.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22. The firm has a market cap of $142.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

