Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IGV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV opened at $428.17 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $404.73 and a 200-day moving average of $373.48.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.