Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,054 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.59.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $218.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.70. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

