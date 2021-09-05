Parallel Advisors LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

