Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,034 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 62,109 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 823 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

