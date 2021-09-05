Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,533 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,152 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 38,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic A. Escherich acquired 20,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $394,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,824 shares in the company, valued at $764,444.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average is $19.26. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $20.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

The Adams Express Company (the Fund) is a diversified investment company. The Company is an internally-managed closed-end fund whose investment objectives are preservation of capital, the attainment of reasonable income from investments, and an opportunity for capital appreciation. In order to conduct the Company’s business, the Company, through its transfer agent, American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, collects and maintains certain non-public personal information about its stockholders of record with respect to their transactions in shares of its securities.

