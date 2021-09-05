Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 171,402 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,720,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after acquiring an additional 139,887 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

POWI stock opened at $109.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.68. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 1,788 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $186,828.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,269.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,394 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

