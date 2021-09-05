Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 206 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.88.

BFAM stock opened at $144.78 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $182.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 178.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $458,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,494. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

