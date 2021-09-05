Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 4,173 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:JKD opened at $64.12 on Friday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $122.90 and a twelve month high of $224.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.75.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.