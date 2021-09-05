Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,669,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in AutoZone by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $1,537.25 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,085.85 and a 1-year high of $1,666.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,589.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,457.38.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.56.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

