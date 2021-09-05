Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in Waste Management by 147.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total transaction of $30,784.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total transaction of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $155.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.07%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

