Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives C$43.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLC. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of PLC stock traded up C$1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,422. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$33.38. Park Lawn has a 52 week low of C$26.44 and a 52 week high of C$38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 38.82.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$88.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Lawn will post 1.6623016 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

About Park Lawn

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

