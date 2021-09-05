Patrizio Vinciarelli Sells 227 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $28,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrizio Vinciarelli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vicor alerts:

On Monday, August 23rd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,220,000.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 26,469 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $3,100,578.66.

On Thursday, July 29th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 25,349 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $2,885,223.18.

On Monday, July 26th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 19,732 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $2,200,315.32.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,268 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,788.04.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,000.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 14,341 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total value of $1,467,084.30.

On Friday, June 25th, Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,010,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $128.00 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $129.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VICR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vicor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 6.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vicor by 4.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.45% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.