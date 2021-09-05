Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Patterson Companies also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.95-2.05 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Patterson Companies from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

PDCO stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.00. 891,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patterson Companies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 158.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,933 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of Patterson Companies worth $23,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

