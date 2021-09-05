Paxos Standard (PAX) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $945.72 million and $102.49 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00101432 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00026877 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000065 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

