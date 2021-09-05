PEAKDEFI Market Cap Hits $302.40 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001020 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $302.40 million and $1.00 million worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00061021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.30 or 0.00122135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.01 or 0.00844834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00047377 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAK is a coin. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 875,886,179 coins and its circulating supply is 590,472,630 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.