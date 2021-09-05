PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.27. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFLT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1,207.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 25.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.93. 127,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,469. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $501.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.