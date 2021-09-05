Penobscot Wealth Management Invests $1.21 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,864 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000. Apple makes up about 1.2% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the second quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.79. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.79.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

