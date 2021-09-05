Peony Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.99 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Peony has a market cap of $6.99 million and $22,553.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded down 21.9% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000591 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 23,545,367 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

