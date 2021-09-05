Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRDO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.86. 468,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,490. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. On average, analysts expect that Perdoceo Education will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

